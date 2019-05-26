Strong earthquake in northern Peru felt across the region

(CNN) An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru on Sunday morning, according to preliminary readings from the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicenter was at an approximate depth of 115 km, according to USGS, and could be felt as far afield as Lima, Peru; Caracas, Venezuela; and Quito, Ecuador.

"The strong earthquake that occurred early this morning was felt in several regions of the country," tweeted Peru's President Martín Vizcarra.

"We are evaluating the affected areas. I ask all of our citizens to remain calm."

#Yurimaguas Agentes de la @PoliciaPeru se encuentran patrullando las calles para dar calma a la población y recibir información sobre derrumbes de viviendas debido al fuerte sismo. No hay información de víctimas hasta el momento. pic.twitter.com/kJ0GXxERe6 — Mininter Perú (@MininterPeru) May 26, 2019

Peru's National Emergency Operations Center tweeted that the earthquake was felt in several regions of the country, and monitoring continues.

