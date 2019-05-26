Strong earthquake in northern Peru felt across the region

(CNN)An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck northern Peru on Sunday morning, according to preliminary readings from the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake's epicenter was at an approximate depth of 115 km, according to USGS, and could be felt as far afield as Lima, Peru; Caracas, Venezuela; and Quito, Ecuador.
"The strong earthquake that occurred early this morning was felt in several regions of the country," tweeted Peru's President Martín Vizcarra.
"We are evaluating the affected areas. I ask all of our citizens to remain calm."
Peru's National Emergency Operations Center tweeted that the earthquake was felt in several regions of the country, and monitoring continues.
"So far no personal injuries are reported," read the tweet.
The country's interior ministry tweeted photos of damaged houses in the northern Amazonas region, adding that police were on site to protect affected areas.
Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno also tweeted: "I am awaiting of the information about the strong earthquake recorded this morning."
In January 2018 a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Peru, killing two people.
At least 65 people were injured in the cities of Arequipa, Ica and Ayacucho in southern Peru, the National Civil Defense Institute reported.
On August 15, 2007 a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck about 100 miles south of the Peruvian capital of Lima, killing approximately 514 people.