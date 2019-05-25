(CNN) A pitcher for the University of Texas softball team was taken to a hospital Friday after a ball thrown by her own teammate struck her in the face, the team said on Twitter.

OMG....UT pitcher Miranda Elish just took one to the face, from her catcher @FlaggedSports pic.twitter.com/g6zwnyoSEu — Chad Cooper (@thechadcooper) May 25, 2019

The unusual incident happened in the second inning of a big game, with Texas playing the University of Alabama during a NCAA Division I Super Regional game in Tuscaloosa.

An Alabama player bunted, and Texas catcher Mary Iakopo picked up the ball and threw toward second base, hoping to put out the runner from first, video showed.

But the catcher's throw hit Elish squarely in the face, and she collapsed to the ground, video showed.