Owners of a Noah's Ark replica file a lawsuit over rain damage

(CNN) They don't build them like they used to. Owners of a replica of Noah's Ark are suing their insurers, saying the companies failed to adequately cover damage caused by heavy rain.

The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky, features a 510-foot wooden ship modeled after the biblical ark.

In a suit filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky this week, the park alleges its insurers acted in bad faith after investigating damage to the property.

The park owners say rainfall in 2017 and 2018 caused a "significant landslide" on the property. That landslide undermined an access road leading to the ark, making it unsafe to use and raking up some $1 million in damage, according to court documents.

The suit claims that representatives from five of the park's insurers inspected the damage and told the owners to proceed with repairs. The owners said those repairs cost "approximately $1 million," and the insurers have only paid "a very small portion."

