It's National Wine Day. Here's some conversation-starters as you sip your day away

(CNN) Whatever it is, you can definitely wine about it today. It's National Wine Day.

In honor of the national holiday, here are some conversation starters for the cabernet/pinot gris/champage/all-loving wine enthusiasts.

Wine may protect our hearts when it is consumed in moderation. That means up to one drink per day for women, and up to two drinks per day for men, according to US dietary guidelines. And no, a glass of wine is not filling it up to the rim. One drink is five ounces. One researcher said there is a 30% reduction in the risk of heart attack compared to nondrinkers.