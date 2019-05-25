Who's up and who's down in the 2020 Democratic primary? Basically no one.

(CNN) First things first: The theme song of the week is the closing credits from Family Ties.

Poll of the week: A new national A new national Monmouth University poll of potential Democratic primary voters finds former vice president Joe Biden leading with 33%, Bernie Sanders at 15%, Kamala Harris at 11%, Elizabeth Warren at 10%, Pete Buttigieg at 6% and Beto O'Rourke at 4%.

That closely matches the average of live interview polls over the last 10 days that puts Biden at 34%, Sanders at 16%, Warren at 11%, Harris at 8%, Buttigieg at 6% and O'Rourke at 3%.

What's the point: There will be a lot of focus at identifying microtrends in voter preferences this primary season. You can already hear it: "So-and-so candidate is up over the last few weeks, and so-and-so candidate is down."

But with the first contests still more than eight months away, the big question is whether there is movement over the long-term.

