These dogs cleared explosives in Syria. Now they're adjusting to civilian life

(CNN) Don't let their bright eyes, lolling tongues or doggy grins fool you -- Rhino, Rambo and Der aren't your average pups.

The four-year-old Belgian Malinoises are retired mine detection dogs who have spent much of their lives working to clear explosives in Syria. Now they're back in the United States, working to transition to civilian life in the hopes of finding new homes.

The work of mine detection dogs like Rhino, Rambo and Der have played "a critical role" in helping the recovery of areas liberated from ISIS, Jerry Guilbert, the chief of programs for the Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement at the State Department said last week.

Der, a retired mine detection dog, works in Syria in this undated photo.

"These dogs have been absolutely critical to facilitating the work of our implementing partners who are doing this clearance on the ground," he said. "And it's because of the work that these dogs have done (that) the United States in both Iraq and Syria has been able to clear more than 80,000 explosive hazards ... from nearly a thousand critical infrastructure sites in areas that have been liberated from ISIS control."

According to Guilbert, in places where ISIS has been driven out, the terrorist organization "booby trapped anything that would have been of use to people who were going to be returning to the areas it occupied."

