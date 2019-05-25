Oscar winner calls Trump the greatest president since Lincoln

(CNN) Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has posted a pair of videos to Twitter in which he affirms his long-held support for President Donald Trump and calls him "the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."

The "Midnight Cowboy" and "Transformers" star addresses his remarks to "the people of the Republican Party," saying in the two-part video that Trump "has made his every move correct" and that "our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs" with him at the helm.

To my fellow Americans. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/srw4zXCRKJ — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

"This job is not easy, for he's battling the left and their absurd words of destruction," Voight, 80, said. "Our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln."

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

The videos, which run a little longer than a minute, were posted late Friday to Voight's account.