Trump administration expected to cut jobs with Forest Service program restructure

(CNN) The Trump administration is proposing to restructure its US Forest Service program that trains low-income, rural students how to respond to national emergencies.

The National Federation of Federal Employees, the union that represents Forest Service employees, says the move will cut more than 1,000 jobs.

The Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers will be moved from the US Department of Agriculture to the US Department of Labor, and, in the process, nine of the 25 programs' centers will be closed down in states like Wisconsin, Kentucky, Virginia and Oregon.

"This action creates an opportunity to serve a greater number of students at higher performing centers at a lower cost to taxpayers by modernizing and reforming part of the Job Corps program," the Labor Department said, announcing the restructuring on Friday.

The remaining 16 centers will "continue under new contract operator or partnership," the agency said.

