Upgrade your spring wardrobe with these awesome summer clothing sales

There's no better time than the present to start building your spring and summer wardrobe.

This long weekend, many of our favorite retailers, including Amazon, Nordstrom and Express, are offering massive discounts in their apparel sections. Swimwear, shorts, staple tees, summer dresses, lightweight footwear and more are now on sale at a fraction of the original prices.

To help you sift through the sales, we've rounded up a cheat sheet of the top clothing and accessory retailers that are discounting their fan-favorite merchandise just in time for the warmer season.

ALALA: Shoppers can take an additional 20% off sale items from now until May 29 with the code POOLSIDE.

Anthropologie: Shoppers can score an extra 25% off all sale items this long weekend.

AUrate: With the code MAYDAY19, you can get 15% (for orders under $250), 20% (for orders over $250), or 25% off (orders over $750). The sale lasts until May 27.

Ban.do: From May 23 until May 28, ban.do is offering 25% off its Summer Favorites as well as a gift with purchases over $50 (no code necessary).

Bloomingdale's: Now through May 27, save 25% during Bloomingdale's Big Brown Bag sale and clearance. And after Memorial Day, the savings won't stop. Through June 3, shoppers can find designer handbags on sale.

Coach: Save up to 50% off bags, wallets, shoes and men's items during the annual Summer Sale event.

Columbia: Save big on your sportswear and outdoor gear this Memorial Day during Columbia's sale, where shoppers can take 25% off select styles from now until May 27.

CNN Coupons: Want to find additional codes and deals to make your Memorial Day savings even sweeter? Check out CNN Coupons for a selection of exclusive discount and promo codes to use toward your shopping carts.

DiscountGlasses.com: From now until May 31, score 30% off your purchase of new eyewear using the code MEMORIALDAY30 at checkout.

Draper James: From now until May 27, get your favorite Southern-inspired goods for 40% off.

Eddie Bauer: In need of more seasonal clothing? Shop Eddie Bauer's sale, where you can save an extra 40% sitewide when you use code SUMMIT40.

Frank and Oak: Get $35 off Frank and Oak's popular Style Plan subscription as well as no styling fee on your first box with code GET35.

Greats: Kick-start your long weekend with some fresh footwear during Greats' Memorial Day sale, where you can get 20% off sitewide using the code SUNNY20 at checkout.

J.Crew: Lightweight dresses, breathable button-ups and stunning accessories are all on sale at J.Crew with the code SHOP40.

J.Jill: Take an extra 40% off all J.Jill's signature womenswear sale items.

Kenneth Cole: Grab some fresh footwear during Kenneth Cole's long weekend sale, where you can score 40% off select styles as well as 30% off sale items.

Lilly Pulitzer: From May 24 to May 27, shoppers will get a free gift with every purchase over $100.

Moosejaw: Until May 27, take 25% off one full-price item with code FLIPFLOP.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is on. Get massive markdowns on clothing for the whole family, footwear, home goods and more.

Old Navy: From now until May 31, shoppers can get 50% off all tees, tank tops, shorts and swimwear at Old Navy. Talk about a great opportunity to stock up on your summer wardrobe.

Original Penguin: Shoppers can save an extra 30% off summer styles online.

Perry Ellis: Shoppers can save up to 40% sitewide on stylish clothes for men, as well as take an extra 15% off full-price items with the code AFFILATE15. And as if that wasn't good enough, shipping is free, with code FREESHIPPING.

Quay Australia: Get your favorite summer sunglasses styles for less. From now until May 27, shoppers will receive an extra 20% off on sale items with the code SOEXTRA.

Rhone Apparel: From now until May 27, you can score two Delta Polo Classic Collar shirts for $150 and three for just $198.

The North Face: Score 25% off your purchase plus free shipping and returns from now until May 27.

The Outnet: Get designer goods for a fraction of the price this Memorial Day. The Outnet is hosting its massive holiday sale from now until May 28, which includes up to 50% off select items.

Timberland: Grab a new pair of shoes (or two) during Timberland's sale, where shoppers can get an extra 25% off select styles until May 29.

Tillys: This Memorial Day weekend, get 50% off clothing and accessories as well as 30% off shoes.

True Religion: Take up to 40% off sitewide during True Religion's Memorial Day sale, happening now until May 29.

Ugg: Score savings on slippers, shoes and accessories.

White House Black Market: This Memorial Day, get 30% off full-price styles and 40% off sale styles. The deal won't last long; shop these discounted clothing items from now until May 27.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.