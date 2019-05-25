Your A-Z guide to the top Memorial Day sales happening right now

Memorial Day is a time for honoring those that gave their lives while serving, and spending time with our family, friends and loved ones. While Monday is dedicated to solemnly reflecting on those who were lost, the days leading up to the holiday have become the unofficial mark of the summer season, with retailers responding with deals and discounts as families spend time together over the course of the long weekend.

Now you can save big on electronics, such as fitness trackers and televisions; home decor, like outdoor patio furniture and indoor wall art; and new clothing items perfect for spring and summer. It makes Memorial Day just as deal-worthy as other big shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

So while you're kicking back and enjoying the long weekend, consider adding some online shopping to your vacation to-do list. To make Memorial Day sales easier for you to shop, we've rounded up some great deals from a number of top retailers. Think of this as your all-encompassing guide to Memorial Day sales. Many of these deals start ahead of the holiday, so you can start saving right now.

Acer: Score 20% off site wide on laptops, tablets 2-in-1's, monitors, accessories and more. Plus you'll get two-day shipping for free.

ALALA: Shoppers can take an additional 20% off sale items from now until May 29 with the code POOLSIDE.

AllModern: Spruce up your outdoor living space with new seating, dining and planting products for up to 65% off. The deal lasts until June 3.

Amazon: Amazon is making a splash this Memorial Day, with hundreds of deals on outdoor entertaining essentials, patriotic decorations, home appliances, furniture, Alexa devices and more.

Anthropologie: Shoppers can score an extra 25% off all sale items this long weekend.

Atlantis: The iconic resort on Paradise Island is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with rates starting from $199, plus up to $300 in resort credit (an over 20% savings). Guests also will receive free access to Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, pools and white sand beaches.

AUrate: With the code MAYDAY19, you can get 15% (for orders under $250), 20% (for orders over $250), or 25% off (orders over $750). The sale lasts until May 27.

Away: Going away this holiday weekend? Shop Away's newest item, The Weekender, for just $245.

Ban.do: From May 23 until May 28, ban.do is offering 25% off its Summer Favorites as well as a gift with purchases over $50 (no code necessary).

Barnes & Noble: Get 20% off your order both in stores and online with the code MEMORIALDAY20

Bear Mattress: Take 20% off your entire Bear purchase (plus score two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress purchase) by using the code MD20 at checkout from now until May 28.

Birch Lane: Now through May 28, get 15% off all orders, plus, enjoy free shipping with code HATSOFF.

Bloomingdale's: Now through May 27, save 25% during Bloomingdale's Big Brown Bag sale and clearance. And after Memorial Day, the savings won't stop. Through June 3, shoppers can find designer handbags on sale.

Bose: Score a pair of SoundSport wireless headphones for just $129.95.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide through May 27.

Coach: Save up to 50% off bags, wallets, shoes and men's items during the annual Summer Sale event.

Coddle: The startup is best known for responsive furniture, so that you can feel fully comfortable as you relax. And now you can try out Coddle for yourself for 20% off the original prices on couches, mattresses, pillows and more, when you use the code MEMORIAL2019 at checkout.

Columbia: Save big on your sportswear and outdoor gear this Memorial Day during Columbia's sale, where shoppers can take 25% off select styles from now until May 27.

Cost Plus World Market: Save up to 30% on outdoor items and get ready for a summer of backyard fun.

Crane & Canopy: Get luxury bedding for a fraction of the cost. Shoppers can take up to 60% off Crane & Canopy's selection of sheets, home decor, bedding and more until May 27.

Cratejoy: You can save up to 20% off all 60+ subscription boxes with code SUMMER20. The sale kicks off for Cratejoy Insiders on May 23, with everyone else getting access on May 24.

CNN Coupons: Want to find additional codes and deals to make your Memorial Day savings even sweeter? Check out CNN Coupons for a selection of exclusive discount and promo codes to use toward your shopping carts.

Dell: Save up to 50% on laptops, desktops, gaming accessories and more this Memorial Day.

Dermstore: Summertime essentials are here! Save 20% with code SUMMER from now through May 28.

DiscountGlasses.com: From now until May 31, score 30% off your purchase of new eyewear using the code MEMORIALDAY30 at checkout.

Draper James: From now until May 27, get your favorite Southern-inspired goods for 40% off.

Dyson: Save up to $170 on select Dyson products, including cordless stick vacuums, air treatments and upright vacuums.

EBags: Stock up on new luggage and traveling bags for your summer trips during eBags' Memorial Day sale, where shoppers can get an extra 30% off from May 26 until May 27.

EBay: Top tech devices, including the Apple Watch and Google Pixel; smart home goods, such as the Nest Thermostat and Philips Hue bulbs; and even our favorite home essentials, like the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and KtichenAid stand mixer, are just some of the many markdowns you can score during eBay's Memorial Day sale.

Eddie Bauer: In need of more seasonal clothing? Shop Eddie Bauer's sale, where you can save an extra 40% sitewide when you use code SUMMIT40.

Frank and Oak: Get $35 off Frank and Oak's popular Style Plan subscription as well as no styling fee on your first box with code GET35.

Greats: Kick-start your long weekend with some fresh footwear during Greats' Memorial Day sale, where you can get 20% off sitewide using the code SUNNY20 at checkout.

Helix: Save big on your perfect mattress. When you spend $600 or more and use the code MDW100 at checkout, you'll get $100 off your order. When you spend $1,250 or more and use the code MDW150 at checkout, you'll receive $150 off your order. And if you spend over $1,750 and use the code MDW200, you'll receive $200 off your order. All these deals also come with two free Dream Pillows.

Home Depot: Save up to 40% off at Home Depot when you shop patio furniture, grills, and appliances.

Hydrant: Score 20% off sitewide on hydration products with code MDW20.

Incipio: Save 30% off sitewide from May 24 to May 28 on cases for phones and other devices, and get free shipping with code WEEKEND30.

J.Crew: Lightweight dresses, breathable button-ups and stunning accessories are all on sale at J.Crew with the code SHOP40.

J.Jill: Take an extra 40% off all J.Jill's signature womenswear sale items.

Joss & Main: Looking to create your outdoor oasis? Now you can do it and save up to 60%.

Kenneth Cole: Grab some fresh footwear during Kenneth Cole's long weekend sale, where you can score 40% off select styles as well as 30% off sale items.

Lenovo: With laptops as low as $199.99, Lenovo's Memorial Day Sale is not one to miss.

Lilly Pulitzer: From May 24 to May 27, shoppers will get a free gift with every purchase over $100.

Lowe's: Lowe's Memorial Day sale is here! Save big and enjoy free shipping on thousands of items.

Marshall: Score up to 40% off the Major III, Minor II or Monitor Bluetooth headphones or Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker.

Mattress Firm: Ready to catch some zzz's? Save up to $700 on king and queen mattresses.

Molekule: Save $100 off any Molekule device until May 27 with code "MOWEEKEND."

Moosejaw: Until May 27, take 25% off one full-price item with code FLIPFLOP.

Motorola: Save big on the Moto G6 and Moto G5S Plus smartphones. Additionally, save 10% sitewide with code "MOTO10."

Nectar: When you buy a mattress at Nectar this Memorial Day, save $125 and get two free pillows with your purchase.

Nest Bedding: In honor of Memorial Day, the retailer is offering up to $200 off select mattresses from now through June 3. Plus, you can also score a free Easy Breather adjustable pillow, normally $99, with your mattress purchase.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is on. Get massive markdowns on clothing for the whole family, footwear, home goods and more.

Ocean House: Score 20% off the Ocean House Cottage Collection, a beautiful selection of cottages and homes, complete with kitchens, multiple bedrooms and all of the amenities of Ocean House. The deal is valid with a four night minimum stay and valid only Memorial Day Weekend with the code CNN-MD20.

Old Navy: From now until May 31, shoppers can get 50% off all tees, tank tops, shorts and swimwear at Old Navy. Talk about a great opportunity to stock up on your summer wardrobe.

Original Penguin: Shoppers can save an extra 30% off summer styles online.

Overstock: With more than a million items on sale, Overstock's Memorial Day deal is one you won't want to miss. From now until May 27, its Blowout Sale features an additional 20% off practically every department of the site, as well as free returns and shipping for Club O members.

Parachute: One of our favorite bedding brands is hosting a rare sale this Memorial Day. From now until May 27, Parachute will be offering 20% off everything on its website, including its best-selling bedding sets, bathrobes and home decor.

Perry Ellis: Shoppers can save up to 40% sitewide on stylish clothes for men, as well as take an extra 15% off full-price items with the code AFFILATE15. And as if that wasn't good enough, shipping is free, with code FREESHIPPING.

Purple: This holiday, save $100 on mattresses, plus take home a free pair of sheets. Because what's better than getting something nice for free?

Quay Australia: Get your favorite summer sunglasses styles for less. From now until May 27, shoppers will receive an extra 20% off on sale items with the code SOEXTRA.

Razer: Save on gaming peripherals like mice, keyboards and headsets.

The Redbury Hotel: Your trip to NYC is more attainable than ever with The Redbury's Memorial Day Weekend rate, where you can receive up to 30% off with the code GETAWAY.

Rhone Apparel: From now until May 27, you can score two Delta Polo Classic Collar shirts for $150 and three for just $198.

Riley Home: Until May 27, Riley Home will be offering a free monogrammed terry robe (a $99 value) with purchases over $250.

Rocksbox: Haven't tried a rocksbox jewelry subscription yet? Now is your chance. This Memorial Day, get your first month for free by using the code MDWROCKS at checkout.

Rosetta Stone: Take 40% off all Rosetta Stone subscriptions from now until May 28 and start learning a new language before your summer travels.

Saatva: Get $75 off at checkout with your purchase of a Saatva mattress from now until May 28.

Sleep Number: Save $1,000 on the new 360 special edition smart bed and save $100 on the 360 i8 smart bed.

Sonos: Save on Certified Refurbished speakers like Beam and One.

Speck: Save 30% off site wide on cases and other mobile accessories.

SteelSeries: Save up to 25% off these headsets made for gaming.

Stila: Take an extra 30% off Stila's beauty sale items, now through May 27.

Target: Summer savings are here! Take up to 30% off patio and home items with code HOME.

Tempur-Pedic: Sleep well all year long on your Tempur-Pedic mattress, now up to $700 off.

The Better Skin Co.: Stock up on your go-to beauty and skin care needs this long weekend with The Better Skin Co.'s 33%-off sale, available on Amazon.

The North Face: Score 25% off your purchase plus free shipping and returns from now until May 27.

The Outnet: Get designer goods for a fraction of the price this Memorial Day. The Outnet is hosting its massive holiday sale from now until May 28, which includes up to 50% off select items.

Timberland: Grab a new pair of shoes (or two) during Timberland's sale, where shoppers can get an extra 25% off select styles until May 29.

Tile: Score the original Mate tracker just $9.99.

Tillys: This Memorial Day weekend, get 50% off clothing and accessories as well as 30% off shoes.

Totallee: On Amazon you can save 15% with code UNDERSCORE15 for all products until May 31.

True Religion: Take up to 40% off sitewide during True Religion's Memorial Day sale, happening now until May 29.

Ugg: Score savings on slippers, shoes and accessories.

Vitacost: Get 15% off your order during the long weekend when you use the code 15MEMORIAL at checkout.

Walmart: Walmart's Memorial Day Savings Sale has begun, and it's definitely one you don't want to miss. From now through May 27, you can score big on everything from home decor to tech goods and more.

Wayfair: Update your backyard for summer with up to 70% off all things outdoor.

White House Black Market: This Memorial Day, get 30% off full-price styles and 40% off sale styles. The deal won't last long; shop these discounted clothing items from now until May 27.

Zagg: From now through May 28, you can score up to 50% off all Zagg brands, including InvisibleShield screen protectors, Mophie battery packs and Braven smart speakers.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.