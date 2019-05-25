Tyrone Siu/Reuters Newlyweds kiss during a group wedding banquet on Saturday, May 25, in Taipei, Taiwan. In pictures: Taiwan hosts a mass same-sex wedding days after legalization

Taiwan LGBTQ rights activists held a wedding banquet with more than 1,000 participants on Saturday, May 25, 2019, to celebrate some of the first legally recognized same-sex marriages on the island. The event included a joint wedding for about 20 couples and stage performances, including a drag act. The venue was so packed that people who couldn't enter gathered around the venue with picnic blankets to show their support.