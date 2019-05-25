Breaking News
In pictures: Taiwan hosts a group same-sex wedding days after legalization

Newlyweds kiss during a group wedding banquet on Saturday, May 25, in Taipei, Taiwan.
Taiwan LGBTQ rights activists held a wedding banquet with more than 1,000 participants on Saturday, May 25, 2019, to celebrate some of the first legally recognized same-sex marriages on the island. The event included a joint wedding for about 20 couples and stage performances, including a drag act. The venue was so packed that people who couldn't get in gathered around the venue with picnic blankets to show their support.

A couple arrives at the ceremony.
People celebrate during the banquet.
A couple exchanges rings.
The proud mother of a lesbian daughter, Yang-Lee Yue-Chu cheers during the ceremony. Her daughter, Vivian, said she felt lucky to have such supportive parents. "Both my parents and the parents of my partner have been very accepting," she said.
Couples kiss and embrace during the banquet.
LGBTQ rights supporters attending the Taipei banquet cheer as the emcee implores them, "Stay in love and happy."
