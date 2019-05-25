Everest claims three more victims after deadly week

(CNN) Three more climbers have died on Mount Everest, bringing the toll of those dead or presumed dead to eight across the 2019 climbing season.

Two people died on the Nepali side of Everest earlier this week, Meera Acharya, director of Nepal's department of tourism, confirmed to CNN.

Nepali climbing guide Dhruba Bista fell ill on the mountain and was transported by helicopter to the base camp, where he died Friday.

The following day, British climber Robin Haynes Fisher died of what appeared to be altitude sickness at 8,600 metres (28,215 feet), while descending from the summit.

Irish climber Kevin Hynes, 56, died Friday morning in his tent at 7,000 meters (22,966 feet), the UK Press Association reports. Hynes, a father of two, was climbing with a group from the UK-based company 360 Expeditions.

