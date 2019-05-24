Breaking News

A Vietnam veterans memorial was vandalized with a swastika. Police want to find out who did it

Updated 3:26 AM ET, Fri May 24, 2019

The stone on the monuments was vandalized with hate-related graffiti, including a swastika.
(CNN)Several days before Memorial Day, a Vietnam War memorial in Massachusetts has been vandalized with "hate-related" graffiti.

Police are canvassing the area near the memorial in Dorchester, about six miles from Boston.
Early Thursday, flags were ripped down and tossed; dozens of plants were torn from the ground; and stone monuments were marked with hateful graffiti -- including a swastika -- according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Police.
In addition to graffiti, police say flags were torn down and plants were ripped from the ground.
The memorial is on a space owned by The University of Massachusetts Boston and includes the names of 80 Vietnam War veterans, according to the university.
    "The University of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts State Police condemn this despicable act and are conducting a thorough and coordinated investigation to determine who is responsible and to hold that person or persons accountable," the release said.
    And this wasn't the first time the memorial was damaged.
    Before Thursday's vandalism, crews had just finished cleaning and repairing the memorial from an October vandalism that caused thousands of dollars of damage, according to CNN affiliate WCVB.
      In the first incident, bricks were thrown at a granite obelisk and an American flag was cut up, the station said.
      Those with information are encouraged to call UMass Boston Police at 617-287-6084 or State Police at 617-740-7710.

      CNN's Hollie Silverman and Andrea Diaz contributed to this report.