Someone keeps pulling emergency brakes on the New York subways. Now the NYPD is getting involved.

(CNN) Police arrested a Brooklyn man they say pulled the emergency brake in a subway car, but there are still some 30 other incidents they're investigating.

Subway delays are just part of daily life in New York -- they just happen. What isn't part of daily life is someone senselessly pulling the emergency brake on the subway.

Since February, the state-run Mass Transit Authority -- it operates the New York City subways -- has tracked approximately 30 incidents.

The agency's president called it dangerous and stupid.

"It's selfish," MTA President Andy Byford said May 22. "And it's got to stop."

