(CNN) Celebrity chef and restauranteur Mario Batali pleaded not guilty to a criminal indecent assault and battery charge Friday in Boston Municipal Court.

The charge was filed after a woman said Batali groped and forcibly kissed her at a Boston restaurant in 2017 in the city's Back Bay neighborhood. He has denied the accusation.

As Batali entered court Friday flanked by attorneys he was wearing a baseball cap, sport coat and jeans. He was stone-faced and didn't acknowledge reporters questions.

Batali ordered to stay away from his alleged victim

The celebrity chef removed his hat when he was inside the court and appearing before the judge, who ordered him to stay away from the alleged victim.

