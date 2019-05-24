A 16-year-old's MAGA hat was blurred out of his high school yearbook

(CNN) All Jeremy Gebhart wanted to do was show his support for President Donald Trump.

During spirit week at Littlestown High School, near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, the 16-year-old and a friend wore hats with the embroidered words: "Trump: Make America Great Again."

Jeremy Gebhart says his MAGA hat was blurred out of his yearbook.

The boys' photo ended up in the high school's yearbook, but with a slight change. The MAGA embroidery was blurred out in their photo so it only appeared as if they were wearing red hats, according to CNN affiliate WPMT-TV

Jeremy says the move violates his First Amendment rights.

"Everybody has First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, and they are allowed to think what they want and say what they want, but they aren't allowed to take that away from other people," Jeremy told the affiliate.

