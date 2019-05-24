Another three plead guilty in college admissions scandal

(CNN) Three more parents, including one CEO who has written books on parenting, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the college admission scandal in federal court in Boston on Friday.

Jane Buckingham, Robert Flaxman, and Marjorie Klapper all pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

And much like three other parents who pleaded guilty on Wednesday , Buckingham, Flaxman and Klapper all admitted to securing the services of William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the plot, but not knowing how the plot worked.

"It was all through Mr. Singer," Buckingham told the judge. "I didn't know who was involved."

Prosecutors said they had evidence, which included recorded phone calls and emails showing them working out the details directly with Singer.

