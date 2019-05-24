When their mailman retired, the neighbors along his route threw him one heck of a goodbye party

(CNN) Floyd Martin's last day on the job was anything but typical.

The Atlanta man retired Wednesday after working nearly 35 years as a postal carrier.

The people in a suburban Atlanta neighborhood in Marietta where he's delivered the mail all these years wanted to send him out in style as he worked his route for the last time.

So as his mail truck moved through the area, the neighbors gave him hugs. And gave gifts. And decorated their mailboxes in his honor. And posed for pictures with him. They even invited him to come back in the fall to be a celebrity judge in the neighborhood's Halloween parade.

Lorraine Wascher, a stop on Martin's route for more than 20 years, shares a hug with the retiring worker.

His daylong goodbye basically turned into a big 'ole street party that attracted more than 300 people. The neighbors even brought covered dishes, wrote neighbor (and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter) Jennifer Brett, who accompanied him on his last day and posted the highlights to Twitter

Read More