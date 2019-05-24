She met a man online and got engaged a week later. Then he defrauded her out of $80,000, police say

(CNN) A man accused of swindling $80,000 from a Georgia woman he met online has been arrested in Tennessee -- and is wanted in other states for similar scams, authorities said.

John Martin Hill, 35, connected with the woman from Alpharetta, Georgia, on Match.com in late March, the Gwinnett County Police Department said Wednesday.

Hill took the woman out on a date the same day they met, and the two agreed to get married a week later, authorities said.

John Martin Hill

He told the woman he's a millionaire, and they decided to invest in a love nest. The woman gave her now fiancé $80,000 to help with the home's purchase, police said.

"During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together. They went house-hunting and selected a home they were interested in," the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

