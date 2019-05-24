This southern city is fighting food deserts with a forest of free produce

(CNN) Among the heavily trafficked streets of Atlanta, a massive urban food forest is growing to provide fresh produce for the public.

But what exactly is a food forest?

In the fight against food deserts -- low income areas that lack access to fresh, whole foods -- a food forest is a public space in the city where fresh produce will grow in trees, bushes, plants, and community garden beds for the community to enjoy.

And at 7.1 acres, the site in Atlanta will become the city's first and the nation's largest.

In the Lakewood-Browns Mill community, which will house the Urban Food Forest, more than a third of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the USDA , who has assisted in the project.

