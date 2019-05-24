Breaking News

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler appears to faint at New York news conference

By Sunlen Serfaty, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Fri May 24, 2019

Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, looks on as US Attorney General Bill Barr fails to attend a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 2, 2019. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(CNN)House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, a high-profile Democrat in the chamber, appears to have fainted during a news conference in New York on Friday.

Nadler aide Daniel Schwartz told CNN that the congressman "is OK" and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up."
Nadler chairs the influential Judiciary Committee, which is currently conducting an investigation of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, businesses, transition and administration.
