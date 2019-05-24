Farewell, infrastructure week

Washington (CNN) We'll never forget you, infrastructure week.

Never mind that infrastructure was the one oft-cited example of potential bipartisanship as both sides of the aisle tried to figure out a common area to work together.

That wasn't the only plan that went off the rails this week.

Communities devastated by natural disasters have been waiting for trillions in money for disaster relief to pass in the House and Senate after it got tied up in Trump's fight over the border wall. Everything appeared to be on track after a Senate vote Thursday , only for a Friday morning speed bump from Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

The Point : From infrastructure to disaster funding, it was a week of derailment.

And now, the week in 26 headlines:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday: