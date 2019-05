Farewell, infrastructure week

Washington (CNN) We'll never forget you, infrastructure week.

The in-joke among political observers came back to bite this week, as President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats for a second round of talks about how to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

Never mind that infrastructure was the one oft-cited example of potential bipartisanship as both sides of the aisle tried to figure out a common area to work together.

And never mind that after the first meeting, both sides agreed on a $2 trillion investment in the country's roads, bridges and more.

That wasn't the only plan that went off the rails this week.

Communities devastated by natural disasters have been waiting for trillions in money for disaster relief to pass in the House and Senate after it got tied up in Trump's fight over the border wall. Everything appeared to be on track after a Senate vote Thursday , only for a Friday morning speed bump from Texas Rep. Chip Roy.

The Point : From infrastructure to disaster funding, it was a week of derailment.

And now, the week in 26 headlines:

