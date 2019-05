Federal judge blocks Trump from using Defense funds for parts of border wall

Washington (CNN) A federal judge on Friday night blocked President Donald Trump from tapping into Defense Department funds to build parts of his US-Mexico border wall.

In a 56-page ruling , Judge Haywood Gilliam, a Barack Obama appointee in the Northern District of California, blocked the administration from moving forward with specific projects in Texas and Arizona "using funds reprogrammed by DoD under Section 8005 of the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2019."

Friday's ruling does not prevent the Trump administration from using funds from other sources to build the projects in question.

"Because the Court has found that Plaintiffs are likely to show that Defendants' actions exceeded their statutory authority, and that irreparable harm will result from those actions, a preliminary injunction must issue pending a resolution of the merits of the case," Gilliam writes.

The decision comes more than three months after Trump declared a national emergency to divert billions of dollars from the Pentagon for the construction of his border wall. The proclamation prompted a slew of lawsuits.

