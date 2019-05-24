Breaking News

Trump nominates top police official for ATF director

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 5:59 PM ET, Fri May 24, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Fraternal Order of Police National President Chuck Canterbury testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the confirmation process for U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr, who previously served as Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush, was confronted about his views on the investigation being conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(CNN)President Donald Trump nominated a top police official on Friday to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, elevating a key supporter of a White House-backed sentencing measure to the federal agency.

The White House said Trump would nominate Kenneth Charles "Chuck" Canterbury, currently president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, to the post. It's being vacated by Thomas Brandon, who is retiring.
Canterbury bucked other national law enforcement figures in supporting the administration-backed measure that granted leniency on minimum sentencing rules, which passed late last year.
It was a push spearheaded by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner that gained rare bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. But many law enforcement groups opposed it, saying it would release dangerous criminals back into society.
    Despite some initial concerns, the Fraternal Order of Police stood behind it, and Canterbury participated in several events at the White House focused on law enforcement issues.
    In recent years, the ATF has become most visible in the aftermath of mass shootings around the US and at other crimes involving firearms.