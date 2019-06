Photos: 17 summer movies to be excited about

"Aladdin" – (May 24) -- Don't you dare close your eyes. Disney is taking us back to Agrabah in the live-action adaptation of of the animated classic and it's going to be a must-see for those who loved the original. Sure, the early sneak peeks at Will Smith's genie made people want to close their eyes, but let's hold our breath and hope it gets better.