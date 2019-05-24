This organic bedding brand rarely goes on sale -- until now

Story highlights Parachute is taking 20% off nearly all of its products for Memorial Day

The sale runs from May 24 through May 27

We spend about a third of our lives in bed, so if there's any home good you should consider investing in, it's bedding. After all, your sheets can make a huge difference to the overall quality of your sleep. For people who tend to get overheated, breathable fabrics, such as linen, can help keep you cool and less prone to waking up in the middle of the night. And warmer materials can help cold sleepers feel cozy while they catch some zzz's.

One of our favorite purveyors of bedding is Parachute. The company specializes in eco-friendly and ethically made luxury home goods.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, here's a quick rundown as to why it's so popular with thousands of customers across the country. Parachute specializes in Oeko-Tex certified bedding. This is an even higher designation than organic, and ensures that no harmful chemicals were used at any stage of the manufacturing process. For those especially concerned about where their fabrics come from, Parachute helps customers sleep easier knowing their products are free from not-so-pretty additives, such as formaldehyde (which is commonly used as a finishing in wrinkle-free or wrinkle-resistant bedding). In addition, with every purchase of its Linen Venice Set, Parachute gives back to the United Nations' Nothing But Nets campaign, which donates a malaria bed net to someone in need.

But what truly sets Parachute apart is its quality. After testing the sheets for months, we've been consistently impressed with how soft the fabric feels, how well the color has retained its hue and how there's no pilling or damage. Basically, they feel like we just bought them.

While the options may cost a little more than what you're used to paying (sheets, for instance, range from $49 to $459 for full sets), the investment is worth it.

And if that doesn't convince you, the brand very rarely goes on sale -- that is, until right now. For Memorial Day, Parachute is letting you take 20% off nearly everything, including The Mattress but excluding furniture and swatches. This big a discount only happens twice a year and only lasts until May 27. There's no code required -- you'll automatically be saving 20% on bedding, bathrobes and The Mattress.

You'll have only three short days to save big on your bedding and household essentials, so act fast.