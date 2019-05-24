Microsoft's Memorial Day Sale delivers savings on Surface Go, Pro, Laptop and Book

Memorial Day is a time for honoring those that gave their lives while serving, and spending time with our family, friends and loved ones. While Monday is dedicated to solemnly reflecting on those who were lost, the days leading up to the holiday have become the unofficial mark of the summer season, with retailers responding with deals and discounts as families spend time together over the course of the long weekend. To help limit your time searching for sales so you can spend more time relaxing, CNN Underscored is rounding up the top markdowns to shop right now.

The Microsoft Store is not about to be left out of the Memorial Day sale party. From now until May 28, you can score solid savings across almost the entire Surface line of devices, ranging from the already affordable Surface Go tablet to the mighty Surface Book.

Let's break down the savings, starting with the Surface Go. The $399 entry-level tablet, with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, will be $50 off, while the upgraded $549 Go, with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, will also have its price cut by $50.

Moving up a notch, the Surface Pro merges the best features of a tablet and laptop into one device. The basic Pro 6, with an Intel Core i5 and 128GB of storage, will be $100 off, while the higher-end models of the Pro 6, the i5 and i7, will be $200 off.

Both the original Surface Laptop and Laptop 2 are getting discounts. You can save up to $300 on all Laptop 2s, while the original laptop with Intel Core i5 and 128GB of storage will be $200 off.

And last but not least, you can save up to $300 on all Surface Books, except the most basic model. You can customize the amount of storage on most of these devices.

Whether you opt for a traditional laptop, a powerhouse like a Surface Book or the go-anywhere Surface Pro 6, you'll be scoring it at a great price. But act fast, as these deals all come to an end on May 28. Even better you can score extra savings on games and Surface accessories with CNN Coupons for the Microsoft Store.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.