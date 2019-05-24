Breaking News
Amber Huang and Kristin Wang kiss during their wedding just days after Taiwan passed historical same-sex marriage law, making it the first nation in Asia.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN

In pictures: Asia's first same-sex marriages

Updated 2:07 AM ET, Fri May 24, 2019

Beaming in the bright sunshine, Amber Wang took the hand of her new wife, Kristin Huang, on the steps of the Xinyi District office in Taipei, Friday, making history as one of the first same-sex couples to marry in Asia.

But just miles away, in the city's outer suburbs, emboldened opponents of marriage equality announced to the press that they would create a new political party to fight for a ban on same-sex marriage at the 2020 election.

Taiwan is an island bitterly divided over a moment which should have made it a shining light for LGBTQ rights in an increasingly repressive region.

Across the island of 24 million people, the first gay and lesbian couples in Asia legally tied the knot, to tears and applause from their friends and family.

Huang and Wang hold hands on their way to register their marital status and receive new identification cards on Friday, May 24, in Taipei, Taiwan.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Huang and Wang get ready before they head out to register their marital status and receive new identification cards in Taipei on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Huang and Wang gesture in a car on their way to register their marital status.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Huang and Wang are on their way to making their marriage official in the Household Registration Office in Shinyi District in Taipei on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Huang and Wang prepare the documents and photos needed to register on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
The young couple waits in the elevator.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Newly married couple Marc and Shane celebrate after receiving new identification cards on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Just days after Taiwan's legislature passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage for the first time in Asia, couples made their marriages official.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Just married: Huang and Wang hold their new identification cards on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Couples register their marital status and receive new identification cards.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
LGBT activists put up an archway for gay couples to walk a rainbow flag carpet to a stage near the Taipei 101 skyscraper.
David Chang/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Wang and her partner Amber Huang hold their marriage certificates.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Xue Chen and Antonia Chen kiss after registering their marital status on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Huang and Wang walk in Taipei on Friday.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Couples hold hands in Taipei nearly a week after Taiwan's legislature passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Gay couple Marc Yuan (L) and Shane Lin (R) come to registration office on Friday to update their marital status and receive new identification cards on May 24.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN
Amber Huang and Kristin Wang laugh after their marriage as Taiwan passes historical same-sex marriage law, making it the first nation in Asia.
I-Hwa Cheng for CNN