I-Hwa Cheng for CNN Amber Huang and Kristin Wang kiss during their wedding just days after Taiwan passed historical same-sex marriage law, making it the first nation in Asia. In pictures: Asia's first same-sex marriages

I-Hwa Cheng for CNN Amber Huang and Kristin Wang kiss during their wedding just days after Taiwan passed historical same-sex marriage law, making it the first nation in Asia.

Beaming in the bright sunshine, Amber Wang took the hand of her new wife, Kristin Huang, on the steps of the Xinyi District office in Taipei, Friday, making history as one of the first same-sex couples to marry in Asia.

But just miles away, in the city's outer suburbs, emboldened opponents of marriage equality announced to the press that they would create a new political party to fight for a ban on same-sex marriage at the 2020 election.

Taiwan is an island bitterly divided over a moment which should have made it a shining light for LGBTQ rights in an increasingly repressive region.

Across the island of 24 million people, the first gay and lesbian couples in Asia legally tied the knot, to tears and applause from their friends and family.