Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Banksy crashes an art show, Huawei opens up its doors and the Memorial Day weekend arrives. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
For years, they documented hazardous health conditions. Now they say Trump administration policies leave them no choice but to speak out.
Here's a rare look inside China's tech giant Huawei. The world's largest provider of telecommunications equipment has aroused suspicion in the West and the Trump administration's wrath.
Grab your grills and plan your cookouts at CNN's 10 best places to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend.
Alabama and Georgia recently passed some of the most restrictive abortion legislation in the country. Find out what this could mean for women in those states.
Key figures in the alleged sex cult Nxivm
A man who captivated thousands of people with his self-empowerment vision is standing trial accused of running a secret sex cult. Here's a look at the people involved in the grisly case.
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced she will resign this week. Here's a look at the Brexit mess left behind.
People who kept their vote in the 2016 presidential election a secret overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump, according to an expert on the psychology of secrecy.
The famously anonymous British graffiti artist Banksy turned up unannounced at the Venice Biennale. He may have even been kicked out.