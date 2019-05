(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The Trump administration proposed a rule to end an Obamacare regulation prohibiting discrimination against patients who are transgender or had an abortion.

-- UK Prime Minister Theresa May finally gave in to the intense political pressure over her Brexit failure. She announced her resignation in an emotional address to the nation.

-- At least seven people were hurt in an explosion in the French city of Lyon.

-- A $19 billion disaster relief bill that President Trump was set to sign is likely stuck in the House until June because of a GOP lawmaker's objections.

-- Missouri's governor signed a law banning abortions after eight weeks. It's the latest state to pass a strict rule in hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade.

-- A climber's photo shows a crowded line of people in the final, dangerous stretch to Mount Everest's summit. Two died in the area this week

-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali pleaded not guilty to a criminal indecent assault and battery charge that was filed after a woman said Batali groped and forcibly kissed her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.