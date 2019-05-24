(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The Trump administration proposed a rule to end an Obamacare regulation prohibiting discrimination against patients who are transgender or had an abortion.
-- UK Prime Minister Theresa May finally gave in to the intense political pressure over her Brexit failure. She announced her resignation in an emotional address to the nation.
-- At least seven people were hurt in an explosion in the French city of Lyon.
-- A $19 billion disaster relief bill that President Trump was set to sign is likely stuck in the House until June because of a GOP lawmaker's objections.
-- Missouri's governor signed a law banning abortions after eight weeks. It's the latest state to pass a strict rule in hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade.
-- A climber's photo shows a crowded line of people in the final, dangerous stretch to Mount Everest's summit. Two died in the area this week.
-- Celebrity chef Mario Batali pleaded not guilty to a criminal indecent assault and battery charge that was filed after a woman said Batali groped and forcibly kissed her at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
-- It's been a bittersweet symphony for two decades, but now this British singer will finally get royalties for The Verve's song after a long-running copyright dispute with the Rolling Stones ended.
-- Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice"' after 16 seasons. Here's who will take his chair.