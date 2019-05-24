British man, two others accused of giving Ugandan churchgoers bleach-based 'miracle solution'

(CNN) A British man, Sam Little, has been arrested for allegedly distributing a "miracle solution" containing bleach to villagers and churchgoers in western Uganda, police told CNN.

Little, 25, was taken into custody with two Ugandans, Samuel Albert, 27 and Samula Tadeop, 25, on Thursday when police raided a church Little leads known as the Global Healing Christian Missions in Kitembe, near Fort Portal, police said.

Little had been circulating and promoting the Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) as a cure for HIV/AIDS, malaria and other diseases to Christians in three villages in the area, Rwenzori West Police spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe said.

It was not immediately known how many people consumed the solution and whether they suffered medical problems. Police said they found boxes and sacks of unlabeled bottles containing "the miracle solution" in the church.

Uganda health ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona told CNN that the seized substances have been given to health authorities for laboratory testing,

