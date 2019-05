This Porsche Type 64, the great-grandfather of the iconic Porsche 911, is displayed at the Sotheby's auction house in London on Tuesday, May 21. As the earliest Porsche sports car, and with a direct lineage to today's 911s, it could be worth $20 million to $25 million, according to experts at Hagerty, a company that insures collectible cars. That would make it the most valuable Porsche ever sold. It will be put up for auction in mid-August.