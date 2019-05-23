Mister Rogers' kindness is honored with '143 Day' in Pennsylvania

(CNN) Beloved children's television star Fred Rogers had a special code to let the people in his neighborhood know that he cared.

The late star of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" would say to his friends, "1-4-3," which stood for the number of letters in the words "I love you."

Now, the Pennsylvania native best remembered for changing his shoes and zipping up his cardigan is being honored for his kindness by his home state.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has declared "143 Day" on May 23 -- the 143rd day of the year -- as a day of kindness in Rogers' honor.

I've proclaimed today to be 1-4-3 Day, Pennsylvania's first statewide day of kindness.



As governor, I've met countless Pennsylvanians. And I know we're genuinely nice people. Join me in spreading love today and seeing just how far a little kindness can go. #143DayInPA https://t.co/zb2PFUSUGG — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 23, 2019

Read More