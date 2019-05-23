This is the devastation tornadoes and floods wrought in the central US

(CNN) Violent storms tore through the central US this week , devastating parts of Missouri and Oklahoma, which were hit by dozens of tornadoes and flooding.

Here's what the carnage looked like after days of havoc.

Missouri

Mayor Carrie Tergin told CNN that many buildings suffered significant damage as a result of the tornado.

The extent of that damage became apparent as the sun rose Thursday morning, revealing scenes like the one above, where a gas station awning had collapsed.

Eric Cunningham, a resident who took shelter in his basement, described the scene you'd see in a place ravaged by war.

The storm also ripped apart trees, such as this one outside the Hidden Oaks apartment complex.

But Jefferson City wasn't the only Missouri city to get hit. Tornadoes struck other parts of the state, like Hartville, where this supermarket suffered extensive damage on Tuesday.

Oklahoma

Tornadoes also hit Oklahoma this week, forcing residents like Michelle Underwood in Peggs to sift through the wreckage to salvage their belongings.

Oklahomans also had to contend with heavy rains and flooding, prompting water rescues by first responders.

Aerial images showed homes like this one at risk of falling into the rising waters of the Cimarron River.

Floodwater washed through this field in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, soaking hay bales and farm equipment.

As water from the Arkansas River rose, Marlene Paul stood on the back porch of her home Wednesday in Webbers Fall and watched come closer and closer.