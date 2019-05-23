K-9 unit tracks down $1.4 million of cocaine during a traffic stop

(CNN) A drug task force officer and his K-9 partner Spyke sniffed out a huge and expensive stash of cocaine in the Houston area on Wednesday.

They seized 29 kilograms of coke with a street value of $1.4 million during a traffic stop in the Kendleton area.

It was quite a haul for the The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force, a multi-agency initiative of the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas in Texas,

Police said they arrested a 50-year-old man on first-degree felony charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and second-degree felony charges of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

"Our Drug Task Force does an excellent job of tracking down illicit drug traffic on our highways, particularly U.S. 59," said Sheriff Troy Nehls in a press release.

Read More