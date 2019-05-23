Man says an intruder broke into his house, cleaned it and left

(CNN) A Boston area man came home from work with his son to find something amiss.

He thought that maybe they had been robbed. But upon further inspection, he discovered that nothing was missing and his home was sparkling clean.

Nate Roman lives in a single-family home in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Roman tells CNN he left for work the morning of May 15 and came home from picking up his son to find his door was unlocked.

"[My son said], 'Dad! The door is unlocked.' Which I have done once every blue moon and didn't think anything of it. But when we walked in immediately there was a vibe that something was wrong in the house."

He realized that someone may have been in his home because a door he normally keeps open was firmly shut. Roman then went upstairs to check the rest of the house.

