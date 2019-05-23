The 10 deadliest US tornadoes on record

Tornadoes are capable of tremendous destruction and can have devastating consequences. They are most common in the Central Plains and southeastern US, but they have been reported in all 50 states, according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes kill an average of 60 people a year in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Many of the deaths are caused by flying or falling debris.

Here are the 10 deadliest tornadoes to touch down in the United States, according to figures from NOAA

1. The "Tri-State Tornado" killed 695 people and injured 2,027. It traveled more than 300 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on March 18, 1925. It was rated an F5 at the top of the old Fujita scale (with winds of more than 260 mph).

2. The "Natchez Tornado" killed 317 people and injured 109 on May 6, 1840, along the Mississippi River in Louisiana and Mississippi. The official death toll may not have included slaves, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

3. The "St. Louis Tornado" killed 255 people and injured 1,000 on May 27, 1896, in Missouri and Illinois. It had winds of between 207 mph and 260 mph.

