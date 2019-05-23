A mile-wide asteroid with its own mini moon will swing close (but not too close) to Earth this weekend

(CNN) A huge double asteroid is streaking toward Earth, but scientists say it will pass by with plenty of room to spare.

The asteroid, known as 1999 KW4 , will make its closest approach to our planet on Saturday, but it's important to note that that distance means something different to space folks, who work on a galactic scale.

The European Space Agency says it will be 3,219,961 miles (5,182,024 km) away -- more than 13 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

It's called a bianary system, because there are two asteroids that are gravitationally bound together. The larger one is just under a mile in diameter and its companion asteroid "moon" is about a third of that size.

It was first discovered in 1999 by scientists with the LINEAR project in New Mexico.