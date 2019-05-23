Arkansas billboard asks who lynched WWI veteran

(CNN) A billboard that can be seen from an Arkansas interstate is aimed at solving a cold case from 1954.

"Who lynched Isadore Banks?" the billboard asks. Isadore Banks was an African-American World War I veteran who was chained to a tree, doused in gasoline and burned beyond recognition in June 1954. The slaying remains one of the nation's oldest unsolved civil rights cases.

Below the question is a phone number on the billboard. When you call the number, you're greeted by a message with a brief explanation on who Banks was. It turns out, the billboard was put up by a group of journalists who are hoping to learn more information about the 65-year-old crime.

Who was Isadore Banks?

Banks was a pillar in the African-American community. He joined the Army at 22, in the final months of World War I. It's not clear from his military records whether he deployed overseas. He was given an honorable discharge on August 2, 1919. In 2010, 90 years after he served and 56 years after his death, he received military honors.

