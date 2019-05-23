Veterans Affairs employee charged for recording women in department restroom

Washington (CNN) A Department of Veterans Affairs employee was charged Wednesday for allegedly recording multiple women without their knowledge in a restroom at the department's headquarters near the White House, according to court documents.

Authorities arrested Alex Greenlee on four charges of voyeurism for "surreptitiously" recording four women, one of them multiple times, in late January, according to the documents. Investigators say he recorded a fifth woman whom they have yet to identify.

The VA said in a statement to CNN that it "immediately notified law enforcement after learning about this abhorrent behavior" and that Greenlee is in the process of being fired.

According to the documents, Greenlee used two micro cameras to record the women in a restroom at the VA's office in downtown Washington.

The first camera was discovered by a woman who said it was attached to the stall next to the one she had used in the restroom, according to the documents. After leaving the restroom and reporting the camera to another female employee, the woman -- who authorities said was not captured on the camera -- saw Greenlee outside the restroom on his cellphone. She said he asked her if everything was OK and "attempted" to go inside the restroom, saying he needed to get paper towels.

