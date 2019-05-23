Feds say banker bribed Manafort while seeking job in Trump administration

(CNN) Manhattan federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday charging a banker with bribing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort with $16 million in loans in order to secure a high-ranking position in the presidential administration.

The banker, Stephen Calk, never got any of the positions he sought in the Trump administration, including secretary of defense, secretary of the army and secretary of the treasury, according to the indictment, although as a result of Manafort's influence, Calk was interviewed for a senior role. And when Manafort defaulted on the loans, the bank of which Calk is chief executive officer, the Chicago-based Federal Savings Bank, incurred a multi-million-dollar loss.

Manafort isn't named in the indictment, but he matches the description of the "borrower" described in court papers, whom prosecutors describe as having been the chairman of a presidential campaign between June and August of 2016, and his dealings with Calk arose last summer at Manafort's trial in Virginia. Calk is charged with one count of financial institution bribery.

Neither Calk nor an attorney for Manafort immediately responded to requests for comment.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller and the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York began examining Calk's loans to Manafort more than a year ago.

Read More