NRA sues ad firm, claiming it orchestrated attempted coup against Wayne LaPierre

Washington (CNN) In the latest sign of strife at the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun lobby has filed a new lawsuit against its longtime advertising firm.

The suit against Ackerman McQueen Inc., filed Wednesday in Virginia, accuses the firm of breach of contract and their fiduciary duty. The complaint claims the firm tried to engineer a failed coup against the NRA's leadership and worked to smear the organization and its veteran CEO Wayne LaPierre with leaks about the NRA's finances.

The legal action is the second lawsuit the NRA has brought against Ackerman. The earlier suit argues the Oklahoma-based company failed to disclose details about $40 million that the NRA and affiliated groups spent annually with the firm and a subsidiary.

In a statement, company officials called the lawsuit a "reckless attempt to scapegoat Ackerman McQueen for the NRA's own breakdown in governance, compliance and leadership."

The public break with Ackerman -- which has overseen the group's online arm, NRATV -- comes as the NRA faces intense scrutiny of its finances. New York Attorney General Letitia James last month launched an inquiry into the organization, which is chartered in New York. A gun-control group also has filed a complaint with the IRS, challenging the NRA's tax-exempt status.

