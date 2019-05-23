John Delaney releases $4 trillion climate plan that aims to tax carbon, return funds to American people

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney became the latest 2020 candidate to unveil a plan to combat climate change on Thursday, rolling out a $4 trillion proposal that includes a carbon tax and a substantial increase to the Department of Energy's budget to spur green technology investment.

The largest portion of the former Maryland representative's plan is his proposal to tax carbon polluters and redistribute that money to the American people, which he has dubbed the "Carbon Fee and Dividend" proposal. Delaney said on Thursday that this part of his plan alone would reduce US carbon emissions by 90% by 2050, and his campaign touted that it would result in $3 trillion in government revenues.

Delaney's proposal also includes plans to stimulate investment in direct air capture, an expensive technology that allows users to separate carbon dioxide from the air. Delaney would fund this by ending the federal government's subsidies to fossil fuel companies and, instead, making an annual $5 billion investment in technology that helps get to negative emissions.

While the plan is touted to be worth $4 trillion, most of that -- $3 trillion -- would be raised from Delaney's proposed carbon tax. That money would be given back to the American people, the plan states, with an option to invest it "in a tax-advantaged savings account like a 529 for future education purposes or a retirement account." The remaining $1 trillion would include government spending on carbon capture technology and an increased budget for DOE.

The plan also looks to increase the number of government grants on combating climate change and spur volunteerism to deal with the issue through a newfound "Climate Corps."

