House lawsuit over Trump's national emergency declaration heads to court

Washington (CNN)A lawsuit brought by the House of Representatives against President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration will have another day in court Thursday in Washington, DC.
The Democratic-controlled House joined a slew of organizations in filing a lawsuit against the President's national emergency declaration earlier this year. Last week, the first of those hearings kicked off, with a federal district court judge in Oakland, California.
The lawsuit argues that Trump's decision to transfer funds from appropriated accounts to construct his signature wall violates the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution. The clause -- found in Article I, Section 8 -- gives Congress power over the designation of federal spending.
In recent weeks, the suit has received notable support from former members of Congress and former House general counsels from both sides of the aisle.
"Rarely in our Nation's history has the Executive Branch launched such an assault on Congress's exclusive legislative powers," an amicus brief from a bipartisan group of more than 100 former House members said, citing the President's national emergency declaration which allowed him to circumvent Congress and obtain funds for his border wall.
"Without action by this Court to prevent the Administration's usurpation of congressional authority, the unchecked expansion of the Executive's power at the expense of the Legislative Branch will threaten our democracy," the brief adds.
Among the points laid out in the brief, the former lawmakers refuted the idea that there's a national emergency at the southern border. "Emergencies are sudden and immediate, not longstanding and static," the brief says, noting that Trump had called for a wall dating to the start of his presidential campaign in 2015.
Among those who joined the briefing are former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt and two former House members and Secretaries of Defense Bill Cohen and Leon Panetta.
The Justice Department argues that the House lacks standing to bring the lawsuit in the first place, has no cause of action against the administration and is unlikely to prevail on the merits.
"A preliminary injunction would interfere with the Executive's ability to use its statutory authorities to respond to these concerns and harm the Executive's strong interest in border security and enforcement of counter-drug and immigration laws," its filing reads.
The prevailing argument is that if Congress wants to stop the White House from using the emergency declaration to shift money for a border wall, it should pass a law saying so.
"Given the momentous separation of powers concerns that this suit presents, the Congress should, at a minimum, be required to enact legislation prohibiting the expenditures it seeks to stop before calling upon the Judiciary to take its side in an inter-branch dispute," according to the filing. "In this case, of course, the enactment of such legislation would end the controversy without the need for further judicial involvement."