House lawsuit over Trump's national emergency declaration heads to court

Washington (CNN) A lawsuit brought by the House of Representatives against President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration will have another day in court Thursday in Washington, DC.

The Democratic-controlled House joined a slew of organizations in filing a lawsuit against the President's national emergency declaration earlier this year. Last week, the first of those hearings kicked off, with a federal district court judge in Oakland, California.

The lawsuit argues that Trump's decision to transfer funds from appropriated accounts to construct his signature wall violates the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution. The clause -- found in Article I, Section 8 -- gives Congress power over the designation of federal spending.

In recent weeks, the suit has received notable support from former members of Congress and former House general counsels from both sides of the aisle.

"Rarely in our Nation's history has the Executive Branch launched such an assault on Congress's exclusive legislative powers," an amicus brief from a bipartisan group of more than 100 former House members said, citing the President's national emergency declaration which allowed him to circumvent Congress and obtain funds for his border wall.

