Democrats have an advantage in 2020, but it may not win them the White House

(CNN) The country's demographics are shifting in such a way that the Democratic base is growing, but that's not necessarily good news for the party's chances of seizing back the White House next year.

White people are making up a smaller and smaller share of the electorate and, as they tend to vote Republican, that would seem like cause for celebration for Democrats. But Gary Langer, a public opinion researcher and founder of Langer Research Associates, wrote in his paper "Blue Waves and White Bubbles" that Democrats are becoming so geographically clustered that they will still face a challenge beating President Donald Trump in the Electoral College.

"It's clear regardless that the Democrats' over-vote in urban areas leaves them more vulnerable outside the big cities than their aggregate support would suggest," he said. Langer presented the paper at the 2019 American Association for Public Opinion Conference last week.

According to Langer, being black or Latino was the biggest predictor of voting against Trump in 2020 next to ideology and partisanship. In 2016, 57% of white people voted for Trump in the general election, while 89% of black people and 66% of Latinos supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, according to CNN's national exit poll

It was a similar story in 2018, and this isn't a new phenomenon. According to Langer, in the 1976 presidential election, white voters made up 90% of the electorate, while people of color made up 10%. In 2000, white people had dipped down to 82%, continually decreasing until 2018 when only 72% of the electorate was made up of white people, Langer said.

