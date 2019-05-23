2020 trend: Big cities keep getting bigger

(CNN) We are increasingly a country of cities. Big cities.

775 cities in America that have a population of more than 50,000 -- and, collectively, 127 million people live in those cities, according to There are nowcities in America that have a population of more than-- and, collectively, 127 million people live in those cities, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau released Thursday. That's nearly 40% of the total population in the country. And since 2010, the populations of those big cities (50,000 and above) has risen, on average, by almost 12,000 residents.

The growth, particularly of late, has come from cities in the South and West. "Among the 15 cities or towns with the largest numeric gains between 2017 and 2018, eight were in the South, six were in the West, and one was in the Midwest," according to the Census Bureau release. Phoenix, Arizona, led that list -- adding more than 25,000 residents in a single year. Two Texas cities -- San Antonio (almost 21,000 new residents) and Fort Worth (19,552 new residents) were second and third on the list.

Why does this matter, politically speaking? For lots of reasons!

1) The national vote has been trending away from rural areas and toward urban and suburban areas for more than a decade now. In 2004 , 30% of voters were in urban areas, 46% in suburban areas and 25% in rural areas. In 2016, it was 34% urban, 29% suburban and just 17% rural. Those trends should boost Democrats. In 2016 , Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump 60% to 34% in urban areas; in 2004, John Kerry won urban areas over George W. Bush by 9 points.